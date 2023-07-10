Man murdered in alleged ‘highway rage’

Scene of the crime on Sunday night

(CNS): Police have arrested a 41-year-old local man on suspicion of murder after an alleged road rage incident Sunday night. CNS has learned the man currently in police custody is a local grocery store owner who allegedly ran over a possible competitor after a pursuit from Bodden Town into the capital, where their row continued.

It is understood the two men had been involved in an altercation, followed by a car chase as one man pursued the other into George Town. At some point on the North Sound Road at around 8pm, the victim left his vehicle, and after more fighting, the victim was run over by the man he had been arguing with, according to people claiming to have witnessed the incident. There are unconfirmed reports that the accused man deliberately drove at the victim before reversing back over him.

According to the police report, when officers arrived at the scene, a member of the public was administering CPR to a man on the…