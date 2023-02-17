Man Utd sale: Qatari bid for Outdated Trafford membership anticipated as deadline approaches

QSI chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been PSG president since 2011

Manchester United fans and the rest of the footballing world are waiting to see who throws their hat into the ring to buy the club as Friday’s ‘soft’ deadline for submitting proposals approaches.

There has only been one public declaration so far, from businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of Britain’s richest men.

After days of rumours, it is expected there will be a bid from Qatar. There is also expected to be at least two offers from the United States and there have been suggestions of interest from Saudi Arabia.

That means there could be up to five parties trying to negotiate a full sale, with others looking to make a smaller investment in return for a partial take in the Old Trafford outfit.

Who has bid so far?

Despite suggestions that United have not attracted the interest expected by their owners, insiders have told BBC Sport the process has proceeded positively.

As they stated in their announcement on a potential sale…