Managed Print Services Market Size Expanding to Reach USD 78.4 Billion With the … – Press Release

New Delhi, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global managed print services market growth is fueled by the quick and exponential growth of digitization, as well as by lower operating costs and flexibility to meet individual customer needs.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, estimated the global managed print services market size at USD 42.24 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects the global managed print services market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% reaching a value of USD 78.38 billion by 2029. The market for managed print services is mostly driven by the escalating need for cloud computing and software as a service. The market expansion is favorably fueled by the quick and exponential growth of digitization, as well as by lower operating costs and flexibility to meet individual customer needs. One of the key factors fueling the growth of the managed print services market is the rapid uptake of big data solutions and IoT.

Global Managed Print Services Market – Overview

Under the managed print service program offered by print service providers, all commercial printing equipment, including printers, scanners, fax machines, copiers, and other types, is managed. Businesses can cut costs, produce less wastepaper, and boost productivity by methodically changing these devices. Due to their extensive use in numerous industries, managed print services have been gaining popularity. Technology advancements in big data and the internet of things have a significant impact on the MPS market. The development of a more computerized paper process is one of the most significant issues facing the managed print services sector.

Opportunity: Increase in initiatives to reduce workplace paper waste

Organizations are increasingly implementing green initiatives for the benefit of their customers…