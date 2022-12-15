Manchester: Chinese language diplomats needed by UK police for questioning return to Beijing



London

CNN

—



China has removed its consul-general and five other British-based diplomats wanted by police for questioning in connection to the alleged beating of a Hong Kong protester in the English city of Manchester.

The move follows a request by the British government for China to waive diplomatic immunity and allow its diplomats to be interviewed by police, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told reporters Wednesday.

“In response to our request the Chinese government have now removed from the UK those officials, including the consul-general himself,” said Cleverly. “This demonstrates that our adherence to the rule of law, the seriousness with which we take these instances has had an effect.”

The confrontation occurred during a pro-democracy demonstration outside of China’s Manchester consulate in October this year, video of which showed one of the…