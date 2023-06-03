Manchester Metropolis 2-1 Manchester United: Ilkay Gundogan double settles 2023 FA Cup remaining

Manchester City remain on course for the Treble after Ilkay Gundogan scored twice to give them victory over Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Having already won the Premier League title, City now go into next Saturday’s Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul with the opportunity to emulate United’s feat of 1999.

And City captain Gundogan was the big game match-winner again, assuring his place in history with the quickest goal in FA Cup final history, a stunning volley after only 12 seconds eclipsing Louis Saha’s strike for Everton after 25 seconds against Chelsea in 2009.

Manchester United equalised after 33 minutes when the video assistant referee ruled that Jack Grealish had handled, Bruno Fernandes coolly sending Stefan Ortega the wrong way from the spot.

It was Gundogan, as he does so often, who made the decisive contribution when he volleyed Kevin de Bruyne’s free-kick past United keeper David de Gea six minutes after the break to give City the FA…