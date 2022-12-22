Manchester Metropolis 3-2 Liverpool: Man Metropolis attain Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Nathan Ake was one of 16 Manchester City players selected to represent their countries at the World Cup

Manchester City emerged victorious in a Carabao Cup thriller at Etihad Stadium as Nathan Ake’s first goal since April eventually saw off the challenge of holders Liverpool.

City led three times and, on the first two occasions, they were pegged back. On the second occasion, it took Mohamed Salah only one minute to restore parity after Riyad Mahrez had cut inside off Rodri’s brilliant crossfield pass and found the bottom corner.

But, just as he had done for Erling Haaland’s opener – and 24th goal of the season – Kevin de Bruyne delivered a superb far-post cross after 58 minutes, which dropped just over Nat Phillips’ head and perfectly for Ake, who nodded home.

City deserved their win, keeping Pep Guardiola on track for his fifth triumph in this competition, which would make him the most successful manager in its history.

The reigning Premier League champions will visit Southampton in…