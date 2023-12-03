Manchester Metropolis 3-3 Tottenham: Dejan Kulusevski rescues draw for Spurs

Dejan Kulusevski headed home in the 90th minute to earn Tottenham Hotspur a point against Manchester City

Tottenham midfielder Dejan Kulusevski’s 90th-minute header denied Manchester City victory in a breathless six-goal thriller at Etihad Stadium.

City thought they had won it nine minutes from time when Jack Grealish turned home Erling Haaland’s cross for his first goal since April.

But Tottenham snatched a point in a match that ended in controversy as referee Simon Hooper blew for a foul on Erling Haaland, who had already shrugged off the effects of Emerson Royal’s tackle and chipped a pass to Grealish which seemed to set the England man clear.

Haaland was still complaining long after the final whistle and responded to something said from the Tottenham bench before furiously marching down the tunnel.

It was fitting both sides got something out of the game given how entertaining it had been.

Tottenham led early through Son Heung-min, only for the Tottenham skipper to divert Julian…