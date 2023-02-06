Manchester Metropolis charged with breaking monetary guidelines by Premier League

Manchester City were taken over by owners from Abu Dhabi in 2008

The Premier League has charged Manchester City with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules following a four-year investigation.

It has referred the club to an independent commission over alleged rule breaches between 2009 and 2018.

It also accused City of not co-operating since the investigation started in December 2018.

Last season City won their sixth Premier League title since the 2008 takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group.

The commission can impose punishments including a fine, points deductions and expelling a club from the Premier League.

In a statement the Premier League said City breached rules requiring them to provide “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position”.

This information covered club revenue, which includes sponsorship income and operating costs.

Further alleged breaches relate to rules requiring full details of manager remuneration – from the…