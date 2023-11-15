Manchester Metropolis: Treble winners publish Premier League and membership file revenues and earnings

Manchester City beat Inter Milan in Istanbul five months ago to end their long quest to win the Champions League

Manchester City have posted a Premier League record revenue of £712.8m for the 2022-23 financial year.

This exceeds the record £648.4m posted last month by Manchester United and is a £99.8m rise on the previous year.

City’s profit of £80.4m is up from last year’s club record of £41.7m.

The figures come on the back of a season in which they became the second English club after Manchester United in 1999 to win the Treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

The revenue is less than the €990m (£861.43m) Barcelona recorded in 2019, although the validity of this has been challenged due to the ‘exceptional’ sums that were added to the overall revenue figure.

“In the aftermath of the Champions League win in Turkey and the completion of ‘The Treble’ the question I was asked most often, was ‘How do you top that?’,” said City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak.

“The answer…