Manchester Metropolis v Liverpool: Banner asking for launch of activist in UAE flown over stadium

The banner flown over the Etihad Stadium by a light aircraft said: ‘UAE: Free Ahmed Mansoor’

A banner requesting the release of a prominent activist in the United Arab Emirates was flown over Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium during their Premier League match with Liverpool.

The banner – which read ‘UAE: Free Ahmed Mansoor’ – was organised by human rights group Amnesty International.

Mansoor was jailed for 10 years in 2018 for “defaming” the country.

City owner Sheikh Mansour is the UAE’s vice-president, deputy prime minister and part of the Emirati royal family.

The light aircraft towing the banner circled the ground for approximately 20 minutes after kick-off on Saturday.

In 2011, Mansoor was one of five activists arrested after calling for political or economic reforms. All were later pardoned by authorities.

Four years later, Mansoor received the Martin Ennals Award for Human Rights Defenders for what was cited as his work in raising concerns about arbitrary detention, torture and…