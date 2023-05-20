Manchester Metropolis win Premier League for third successive season after Arsenal lose

City unfurled a giant flag at their Etihad Stadium moments after the title win was secured

Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions for the third successive season after title rivals Arsenal lost at Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners, top for the majority of the campaign, are four points behind City with only one game left to play after being beaten 1-0 on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won the title in five of the past six campaigns.

They also have a chance to claim the Treble, with the FA Cup and Champions League finals to come next month.

Only Manchester United, in 1998-99, have previously achieved that feat – and it is their derby rivals whom City will meet at Wembley on 3 June, before facing Inter Milan a week later in Istanbul, where they will seek their first Champions League triumph.

City will lift the trophy after they play Chelsea on Sunday (16:00 BST).

Captain Ilkay Gundogan – who has scored four goals in the last two league games – said: “The Premier…