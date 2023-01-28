Manchester United 3-1 Studying: Casemiro double helps hosts attain FA Cup fifth spherical

Casemiro had not scored twice in a game since January 2020, when playing for Real Madrid against Sevilla

Casemiro scored twice as Manchester United cruised past Reading to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford.

After a frustrating first period for the hosts the Brazil midfielder broke the Royals’ resistance early in the second half, scooping in the first of his two goals after racing on to Antony’s incisive pass.

He doubled United’s lead four minutes later, curling in from the edge of the box after collecting Fred’s pass.

Andy Carroll was sent off for the visitors after picking up his second yellow card shortly before Fred backheeled in the hosts’ third goal from Bruno Fernandes’ cross.

While Erik ten Hag’s side had opportunities to score a fourth, substitute Amadou Mbengue headed in a consolation for Championship side Reading from Tom Ince’s corner.

Casemiro and Fred show the way in front of goal

The last of United’s 12 FA Cup triumphs came in 2016 and Ten Hag signalled…