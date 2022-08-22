Manchester United: Followers maintain protest march to Outdated Trafford earlier than Liverpool recreation

Fans marched to Old Trafford to show their discontent with the Glazer family, who own Manchester United

Thousands of Manchester United fans marched to Old Trafford before Monday night’s game against Liverpool in protest of the club’s ownership.

The Red Devils have been owned by the Glazer family since 2005.

A “United for sale” banner featuring a photo of British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who wants to buy the club, was on display during the walk.

Manchester United’s home league game against Liverpool in May last year was postponed because of fan protests.

That fixture was meant to be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic but thousands of United supporters gathered outside the ground in the hours before the scheduled kick-off and around 200 fans then broke into the stadium.

On this occasion, supporters lit flares and gathered outside the ground and chanted “we want Glazers out” in the 30 minutes before the game got under way.

Manchester United supporters’ group…