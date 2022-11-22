Manchester United: Glazer household homeowners look to promote all or a part of Premier League membership

Manchester United’s owners the Glazer family say they are considering selling the club as they “explore strategic alternatives”.

The American bought the Old Trafford outfit for £790m ($1.34bn) in 2005.

It comes after years of protest from fans against their ownership.

A statement said the board will “consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company.”

In 2012, the Glazers sold 10% of their holding via a stock listing and have sold further shares in the following years.

“As we seek to continue building on the club’s history of success, the board has authorised a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives,” said executive co-chairmen and directors Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer.

“We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future.

“Throughout this process we will remain fully…