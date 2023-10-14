Manchester United: Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim withdraws from course of to purchase membership

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has withdrawn from the process to buy Manchester United, BBC Sport has been told.
The Glazer family, who bought United for £790m in 2005, announced in November 2022 they were considering selling.
British businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group was the other main bidder but only wanted a controlling stake.
Figures in March showed United owed £969.6m through a combination of gross debt, bank borrowings and outstanding transfer fees with associated payments.
This month BBC Sport reported Ratcliffe was considering whether to offer to buy a minority stake in the club in an effort to break the impasse over the ownership situation.
The Glazer family’s announcement last year that they were considering selling United led to a flurry of interest but only two offers, from Ineos and Sheikh Jassim.
Both tabled bids of about £5bn.
Sheikh Jassim’s camp have always…