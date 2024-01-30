Manchester United say Marcus Rashford ‘disciplinary matter closed’

‘He can’t waste his talent’ – Shearer on Rashford

Manchester United say forward Marcus Rashford “has taken responsibility for his actions” after reports he was seen in nightspots in Northern Ireland on Wednesday and Thursday evening.

A United statement read: “This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed.”

Rashford is back in training.

The 26-year-old will be available for selection for United’s Premier League trip to Wolves on Thursday.

“He reported ill. The rest is an internal matter and I will deal with that,” said boss Erik ten Hag after Sunday’s win in Wales.

Rashford trained at Carrington that day.

Ten Hag, football director John Murtough and interim chief executive Patrick Stewart dealt with the issue. Rashford was at United’s training ground on Monday with brother Dwaine, who is part of his representative team.

This is not the first time Rashford has been in trouble with the club this season.

He was dropped from the starting line-up for their…