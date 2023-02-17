Manchester United: Sheikh Jassim confirms Qatari bid to purchase Premier League membership

Manchester United have been owned by the Glazer family since 2005

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the chairman of one of Qatar’s biggest banks, has confirmed his foundation will bid to buy Manchester United.

The move comes ahead of Friday’s 22:00 GMT ‘soft deadline’ for submitting proposals.

It is the second bid to be made public after businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe stated his interest last month.

“The bid plans to return the club to its former glories, said the Qatari consortium.

The Glazer family, who bought United in 2005, are considering selling the Old Trafford club as they “explore strategic alternatives”.

And the Qatari consortium added: “The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports.

“The vision of the bid is for Manchester United to be renowned for footballing excellence, and…