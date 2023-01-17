Manchester United: Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s firm Ineos formally joins course of to purchase membership

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is one of Britain’s richest men, according to Forbes

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s firm Ineos has officially entered the race to buy Manchester United.

Ineos said the company had “formally put ourselves into the process”.

Ratcliffe made an unsuccessful late £4.25bn offer to buy Chelsea last year after owner Roman Abramovich put the London club up for sale.

Born the son of a joiner in Failsworth, in Greater Manchester, Ratcliffe is a boyhood fan of United and one of the UK’s richest men.

He said he would have tried to buy the Old Trafford side following the failure to acquire Chelsea but, after meeting with brothers Joel and Avram Glazer, stated that they did not want to sell.

However, since then the Glazers have changed their stance and he has now joined the bidding process.

Ineos group owns Nice in France and Swiss club Lausanne.

United have been owned by the Glazer family since 2005.

They are fourth in the Premier League after an improvement in form under…