Manchester United: Successful on Wall Avenue regardless of struggling on the sector

Fans of the Manchester United Football Club are not thrilled to see their squad in the middle of the pack of the English Premier League so far this season, especially after a disappointing run in 2021.

Making matters worse? The once mighty Man United’s last significant championship was a UEFA Europa League win in 2017 and its last Premier League crown came way back in 2013.

But despite the Red Devils’ lack of recent success on the pitch, Manchester United

(MANU) stock, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange, is up 3% this year — no easy feat in this tough market.

What’s more, shares have soared nearly 35% in the past three months. So why is Manchester United stock doing so well?

On reason for the pop is an August tweet from Tesla

(TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk joking…