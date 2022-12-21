Manderson on the run following gun conviction

Marcus Manderson

(CNS): Marcus Steve Manderson (33), who jumped court bail while on remand facing firearm charges and then, police believe, left the islands by boat, is likely back on Grand Cayman and in hiding. Manderson, from West Bay, was convicted in absentia for possession of an unlicensed gun on 2 December. Police said that investigators strongly believe he recently returned to the Cayman Islands and is being housed by various people in the community.

Manderson is due to be sentenced in January 2023, and if he is apprehended, he will spend at least ten years behind bars, the minimum for that offence. As the police search for the local fugitive, they are warning members of the public that he is believed to be armed and dangerous and they should not approach him. Instead, they should call 911 if they see him.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or dial 911 if the…