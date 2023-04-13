Manhattan median rents hit one other excessive in March



Washington, DC

CNN

Even as rents are cooling in some parts of the country, it has never cost more to rent a Manhattan apartment as it did in March.

Typically, rental activity builds from the spring to a peak in late summer, but median rent last month was the highest on record, according to a report from Douglas Elliman, a brokerage, and Miller Samuel, an appraisal and consultant firm.

The median cost of renting an apartment in Manhattan was $4,175 in March. That’s up 12.8% from a year ago and up 2% from February, and marks the highest since last July, when rent was $4,150.

A one bedroom apartment had a median rent of $4,150, up 9.6% from last year, while a two bedroom apartment had a median rent of $5,680, up 18.3% from a year ago. A studio apartment rents for a median price of $3,190, up 16% from last year.

While the median rent for all sizes of apartments…