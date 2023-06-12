ManpowerGroup to Unveil the Latest HR Trends and Innovations at VivaTech 2023 – … – Press Release

ManpowerGroup returns to VivaTech for the 7th consecutive year as a Platinum Partner to showcase groundbreaking HR solutions in its #TheNewHumanAge Lab.

MILWAUKEE, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At a time when the world of work is undergoing profound changes, from advances in Artificial Intelligence to emerging needs for green skills and the changing priorities of workers ManpowerGroup MAN is set to return to Viva Technology (Viva Tech) in Paris, from June 14-17, to unveil people-centric innovations that will transform the way work gets done for people and employers.

Throughout VivaTech, Europe’s largest startup and tech event, ManpowerGroup will host guests in its experiential “The New Human Age” Lab, showcasing cutting-edge HR advancements, encompassing ethical applications of AI, immersive recruitment experiences and technology tailored to enhance the employee experience. Additionally, ManpowerGroup will share more about MyPath®, its personalized upskilling program offered through Manpower, Experis Acadamy’s metaverse experience to develop IT talent, and PowerSuite™ Next for Career Transitions, the new digital solution for transforming and enhancing the outplacement experience and offering people the best possible outcomes during their career transition from ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions.

“Technology has proven to be a powerful ally, augmenting rather than replacing human capabilities. Now, as we enter ‘The New Human Age,’ we have an opportunity and a responsibility to ensure even more people develop their skills and access meaningful and sustainable employment,” said Jonas Prising, Chairman and CEO of ManpowerGroup. “At this step-change moment we are delighted to be once again at Viva Tech – showcasing innovation to bridge the skills gap and leading discussions to prepare people for the future of work.”

Key ManpowerGroup Events at VivaTech