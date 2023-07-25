Mantinga Partners with Starfrost to Expand Production Capacity with High-Perform… – Press Release

Mantinga, a leading Lithuanian bakery specialising in frozen bakery and convenience foods, has recently partnered with preferred equipment supplier, Starfrost, to design and install its latest high performance spiral freezer system, as the bakery continues to expand its operations and solidify its position as a key player in the global market.

LOWESTOFT, England, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — With an impressive annual export of over 1 billion products to more than 40 countries, Mantinga has consistently invested in its growth, recently funding £18 Million into state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge processing lines, including automated freezing systems.

In 2015, Mantinga first partnered with Starfrost to revolutionise its freezing process by installing a spiral freezer system. This move automated the bakery’s manual freezing method, replacing the labour-intensive IQF blast freezers. The success of this initial collaboration led Mantinga to designate Starfrost as its preferred supplier for cooling equipment solutions. Subsequent equipment installations further supported the bakery’s growth, with Starfrost’s expertise being instrumental in each project.

Starfrost’s most recent collaboration with Mantinga involved the design, manufacture and installation of an additional Helix spiral freezer for the bakery. This cutting-edge freezing system is now the fourth Starfrost freezer incorporated into Mantinga’s operations, boasting the capability of freezing over 1.5 tonnes of laminated dough products per hour.

Kestutis Kosuba, Project Manager at Mantinga said “The latest spiral freezer from Starfrost operates seamlessly with minimal maintenance requirements. The system incorporates measures to eliminate drafts through the product feed and outfeed openings, resulting in the need for defrosting only once a week. The defrosting, washing, and drying cycle takes a mere five to six hours. Together with our other Starfrost freezers, we have a fully automated freezing…