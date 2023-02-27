Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Global Market to Reach $42.2 Billion by 20… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES): Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) estimated at US$15.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.3% CAGR and reach US$25.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR

The Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 88 Featured) –

ABB

Accenture Plc

Andea Solutions Sp. z o.o.

Dassault Systemes SE

Emerson Electric Co.

GE Digital

Honeywell Process Solutions

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP AG

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens PLM Software, Inc.

Werum IT Solutions GmbH

Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

What`s New for 2023?