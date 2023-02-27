Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Global Market to Reach $42.2 Billion by 20… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES): Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

 

The global market for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) estimated at US$15.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.3% CAGR and reach US$25.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR

The Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.

  • ABB
  • Accenture Plc
  • Andea Solutions Sp. z o.o.
  • Dassault Systemes SE
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • GE Digital
  • Honeywell Process Solutions
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  • SAP AG
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens PLM Software, Inc.
  • Werum IT Solutions GmbH
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

  • Special coverage on RussiaUkraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
