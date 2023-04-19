Maples wins authorized battle over CIMA’s AML guidelines

Ugland House, Maples headquarters in George Town

(CNS): In a complex legal ruling, a Grand Court judge has found largely in favour of financial services group, Maples, after it challenged the regulator, CIMA, over new rules surrounding the recording of clients’ details under regulations rolled out in 2020 as part of the enhanced local anti-money laundering regime. The ruling comes against the backdrop of Cayman’s battle to get off the FATF grey list, and government officials have said an appeal is being considered.

In 2020, following an on-site inspection at both Maples Corporate Services Ltd and MaplesFS Ltd, CIMA issued a report in which it concluded that the two entities had failed to properly meet their AML obligations in some areas.

But the Maples Group sought a judicial review of how the new rules were being interpreted, in particular clarifying the application of Regulation 12 of the Anti-Money Laundering Regulations (2020 Revision). Maples argued that…