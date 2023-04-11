March 2023 Traffic Results – Press Release

MEXICO CITY, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. (“Aeromexico”) reports its March 2023 operational results:
- Grupo Aeromexico transported 2 million and 40 thousand passengers in March 2023, a 24.4% year-on-year increase. International passengers carried increased by 17.5%, while domestic passengers increased by 27.1%.
- Aeromexico’s total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased by 14.8% year-on-year. International ASKs increased by 12.3% while domestic capacity increased by 19.1% year-on-year.
- Demand, measured in passenger-kilometers (RPKs), increased by 20.5% year-on-year. International demand increased by 20.6% as compared to March 2022. Domestic demand increased by 20.4% versus March 2022.
- Aeromexico’s March 2023 load factor was 83.0%, a 2.9 p.p. increase versus March 2022. International load factor increased by 4.1 p.p. and domestic load factor increased by 0.9 p.p.
|
March
|
Cumulative to March
|
2023
|
2022
|
Var vs
|
2023
|
2022
|
Var vs
|
Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)
|
Domestic
|
1,494
|
1,175
|
27.1 %
|
4,134
|
2,884
|
43.4 %
|
International
|
547
|
465
|
17.5 %
|
1,623
|
1,258
|
29.0 %
|
Total
|
2,040
|
1,640
|
24.4 %
|
5,756
|
4,142
|
39.0 %
|
ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)
|
Domestic
|
1,587
|
1,332
|
19.1 %
|
4,671
|
3,502
|
33.4 %
|
International
|
2,592
|
2,307
|
12.3 %
|
7,756
|
6,452
|
20.2 %
|
Total
|
4,179
|
3,639
|
14.8 %
|
12,428
|
9,954
|
24.9 %
|
RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)
|
Domestic
|
1,328
|
1,103
|
20.4 %
|
3,712
|
2,721
|
36.4 %
|
International
|
2,141
|
1,776
|
20.6 %
|
6,238
|
4,748
|
31.4 %
|
Total
|
3,469
|
2,879
|
20.5 %
|
9,951
|
7,469
|
33.2 %
|
Load Factor (itinerary, %)
|
p.p.
|
p.p.
|
Domestic
|
83.7
|
82.8
|
0.9
|
79.5
|
77.7
|
1.8
|
International
|
82.6
|
78.5
|
4.1
|
80.4
|
74.5
|
5.9
|
Total
|
83.0
|
80.1
|
2.9
|
80.1
|
75.6
|
4.4
|
Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.
The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company’s future performance. Aeromexico’s future…