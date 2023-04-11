March 2023 Traffic Results – Press Release

MEXICO CITY, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. (“Aeromexico”) reports its March 2023 operational results:

  • Grupo Aeromexico transported 2 million and 40 thousand passengers in March 2023, a 24.4% year-on-year increase. International passengers carried increased by 17.5%, while domestic passengers increased by 27.1%.
  • Aeromexico’s total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased by 14.8% year-on-year. International ASKs increased by 12.3% while domestic capacity increased by 19.1% year-on-year.
  • Demand, measured in passenger-kilometers (RPKs), increased by 20.5% year-on-year. International demand increased by 20.6% as compared to March 2022. Domestic demand increased by 20.4% versus March 2022.
  • Aeromexico’s March 2023 load factor was 83.0%, a 2.9 p.p. increase versus March 2022. International load factor increased by 4.1 p.p. and domestic load factor increased by 0.9 p.p.

 March 

 Cumulative to March 

2023

2022

Var vs
2022

2023

2022

Var vs
2022








 Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands) 






 Domestic 

1,494

1,175

27.1 %

4,134

2,884

43.4 %

 International 

547

465

17.5 %

1,623

1,258

29.0 %

 Total 

2,040

1,640

24.4 %

5,756

4,142

39.0 %








 ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions) 






 Domestic 

1,587

1,332

19.1 %

4,671

3,502

33.4 %

 International 

2,592

2,307

12.3 %

7,756

6,452

20.2 %

 Total 

4,179

3,639

14.8 %

12,428

9,954

24.9 %








 RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions) 






 Domestic 

1,328

1,103

20.4 %

3,712

2,721

36.4 %

 International 

2,141

1,776

20.6 %

6,238

4,748

31.4 %

 Total 

3,469

2,879

20.5 %

9,951

7,469

33.2 %








 Load Factor (itinerary, %) 

p.p.


 p.p. 

 Domestic 

83.7

82.8

0.9

79.5

77.7

1.8

 International 

82.6

78.5

4.1

80.4

74.5

5.9

 Total 

83.0

80.1

2.9

80.1

75.6

4.4








Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

