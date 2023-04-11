March 2023 Traffic Results – Press Release

MEXICO CITY, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. (“Aeromexico”) reports its March 2023 operational results:

Grupo Aeromexico transported 2 million and 40 thousand passengers in March 2023 , a 24.4% year-on-year increase. International passengers carried increased by 17.5%, while domestic passengers increased by 27.1%.

, a 24.4% year-on-year increase. International passengers carried increased by 17.5%, while domestic passengers increased by 27.1%. Aeromexico’s total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased by 14.8% year-on-year. International ASKs increased by 12.3% while domestic capacity increased by 19.1% year-on-year.

Demand, measured in passenger-kilometers (RPKs), increased by 20.5% year-on-year. International demand increased by 20.6% as compared to March 2022 . Domestic demand increased by 20.4% versus March 2022 .

. Domestic demand increased by 20.4% versus . Aeromexico’s March 2023 load factor was 83.0%, a 2.9 p.p. increase versus March 2022 . International load factor increased by 4.1 p.p. and domestic load factor increased by 0.9 p.p.



March

Cumulative to March

2023 2022 Var vs

2022

2023 2022 Var vs

2022















Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)













Domestic 1,494 1,175 27.1 %

4,134 2,884 43.4 % International 547 465 17.5 %

1,623 1,258 29.0 % Total 2,040 1,640 24.4 %

5,756 4,142 39.0 %















ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)













Domestic 1,587 1,332 19.1 %

4,671 3,502 33.4 % International 2,592 2,307 12.3 %

7,756 6,452 20.2 % Total 4,179 3,639 14.8 %

12,428 9,954 24.9 %















RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)













Domestic 1,328 1,103 20.4 %

3,712 2,721 36.4 % International 2,141 1,776 20.6 %

6,238 4,748 31.4 % Total 3,469 2,879 20.5 %

9,951 7,469 33.2 %















Load Factor (itinerary, %)



p.p.





p.p. Domestic 83.7 82.8 0.9

79.5 77.7 1.8 International 82.6 78.5 4.1

80.4 74.5 5.9 Total 83.0 80.1 2.9

80.1 75.6 4.4















Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

