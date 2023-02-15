Mardi Gras Quick Info | CNN





Here’s a look at Mardi Gras, a celebration held the day before the fasting season of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday.

March 1, 2022 – Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday).

January 6 – Carnival season celebrations begin on this date each year, continuing through midnight on Fat Tuesday.

Mardi Gras, French for Fat Tuesday, is also known as Shrove Tuesday.

Mardi Gras Day is the last day of Carnival season.

Carnivals include balls, parties and parades with floats and costumed dancers.

The colors of Mardi Gras are purple (justice), gold (power) and green (faith).

Social clubs called “Krewes” organize the parades, and host balls and parties.

During parades, krewe members throw a variety of trinkets to spectators, which can include beaded necklaces, doubloons, cups, and stuffed animals.

