Marelli and Indy Autonomous Challenge Announce Technological Partnership on Conn… – Press Release

Marelli to be exclusive race control technology sponsor of the IAC

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marelli today announced that it will be the exclusive race control technology sponsor of the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC). A technical partnership for connectivity solutions has been signed, based on which Marelli will supply, to all IAC fully autonomous racecars, technologies to ensure vehicle connection, race control, and data analysis and will also provide technical support. The announcement is made on the eve of the next IAC exhibition, that will be held at the Monza F1 circuit during the Milan Monza Motor Show (MIMO) which will run from 16 to 18 June.

The IAC is a series of competitions among full-scale autonomous racecars, driven by software programmed by top engineering and technology university teams from around the world, that compete on iconic tracks. A primary goal of the IAC is to advance technology for fully autonomous vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

As a global supplier of automotive technologies and a telemetry leader in motorsport, Marelli will provide essential technologies to all competing racecars through one of its advanced connectivity systems, the Smart Antenna LTE. This compact device, installed on the vehicles, ensures reliable and high-quality communication between autonomous cars and control systems, leveraging the public mobile network provided by a global telecommunications operator.

Marelli has also developed for the IAC an innovative race control software for monitoring and managing the races. The system enables precise supervision of autonomous racecars during competitions, ensuring maximum safety and performance optimization.

Furthermore, Marelli will provide the comprehensive WinTAX data analysis system package, offering essential support for interpreting and processing data collected during the races. This will enable participating universities to gain valuable insights into the performance…