Marijuana market size to grow by USD 48,197.88 million between 2022 and 2027; No… – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The marijuana market size is projected to grow by USD 48,197.88 million between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 24.86% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. North America will account for 90% of the market growth during the forecast period. Governments in the US and Canada have legalized the use of marijuana for medical purposes. Vendors operating in the region are introducing premium cannabis products such as pre-rolled joints, edibles, beverages, and bases to increase profit margins. Such factors are supporting the growth of the marijuana market in North America. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample
Marijuana Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our marijuana market report covers the following areas:
Marijuana Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics
- Driver – The market is driven by the increasing legalization of marijuana. Governments across countries such as Australia, Canada, Chile, Greece, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Peru, and Uruguay are legalizing the use of marijuana for medical purposes. For instance, the increasing demand for medical marijuana in Australia has encouraged government authorities to increase funding for research. In June 2022, Thailand legalized the cultivation of marijuana and its consumption in raw materials for foods and drinks. Such legalization efforts by several countries are driving the growth of the global marijuana market.
- Trend – The growth in the e-commerce industry is the key trend in the market. The increasing adoption of smartphones has made online shopping more convenient. This has encouraged many international e-commerce platforms to expand their operations across the world. The high adoption of online shopping has driven vendors to target the tech-savvy…