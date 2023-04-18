Marijuana market size to grow by USD 48,197.88 million between 2022 and 2027; No… – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The marijuana market size is projected to grow by USD 48,197.88 million between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 24.86% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. North America will account for 90% of the market growth during the forecast period. Governments in the US and Canada have legalized the use of marijuana for medical purposes. Vendors operating in the region are introducing premium cannabis products such as pre-rolled joints, edibles, beverages, and bases to increase profit margins. Such factors are supporting the growth of the marijuana market in North America. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Marijuana Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our marijuana market report covers the following areas:

Marijuana Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics