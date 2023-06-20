Marimekko to expand to Singapore – First store to open in September – Press Release

Marimekko Corporation, Press release 20 June 2023 at 8.30 a.m.



Marimekko to expand to Singapore – First store to open in September

Marimekko continues to expand its business in Asia, when a Marimekko store will open at the end of September 2023 in the ION Orchard mall, one of the leading shopping centers in Singapore. At the same time, a Marimekko online store will be launched in Singapore. Asia is the most important geographical area for Marimekko’s international growth, and Singapore is a key city in South East Asia, having a wider impact for building brand awareness and positioning in Asia.

“Our inspiring stores and creative retail concepts have expanded the Marimekko phenomenon in our key markets, especially in Asia. One of the fastest growing markets for us in Asia has been Thailand. We are very happy that our excellent collaboration in scaling up Marimekko’s brand together with Tanachira, our partner in Thailand, will now extend to Singapore,” says Natacha Defrance, Marimekko’s Senior Vice President of Sales, Region East.

“Having successfully established the Marimekko brand in Thailand during the past eight years in close partnership with the headquarter, we at Tanachira are pleased to expand our partnership with the opening of the first Marimekko store and a café concept in Singapore. We are excited to be bringing the joyful design and experience of Marimekko to one of the biggest and most vibrant financial and lifestyle hubs in Asia. This first store will be located at the prestigious ION Orchard mall, right in the heart of the Singapore Orchard Road shopping district where savvy locals and international tourists abound. We are looking forward to this continued collaboration and journey with Marimekko to grow the Marimekko business,” says Tanapong Chirapanidchakul, CEO of Tanachira.

During the strategy period of 2023–2027, Marimekko will focus on scaling its business and growth especially in international markets. The Asia-Pacific region is…