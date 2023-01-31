Marin Software and Yahoo Integration Enhances Programmatic Ad Campaign Buying an… – Press Release

Marin Software today announced a new integration with Yahoo to enable enhanced campaign buying and optimization for advertisers. Through the integration, brands can now include Yahoo DSP campaigns within the MarinOne Platform, making the management, measurement and optimization of holistic, omnichannel campaigns easier than ever.

Yahoo DSP puts the power of programmatic advertising in the hands of advertisers, giving them access to premium inventory across the industry’s top publishers, ad exchanges and SSPs – including the Yahoo SSP. This comprehensive access allows brands to understand and reach their audiences across multiple dimensions on every device. Advertisers can choose from various formats including video, mobile, desktop, connectedTV, digital out-of-home, and cutting-edge immersive experiences.

“We are excited to renew our partnership with Yahoo and continue providing our customers with best-in-class advertising solutions that enable them to reach their target audiences more efficiently and effectively than ever before,” said Chris Lien, CEO of Marin Software. “Our goal is always to provide brands and their agencies with industry-leading technology to manage and optimize their digital marketing programs in a single platform, and give them a competitive edge in today’s digital marketplace. Working closely with Yahoo we will be able to jointly develop even more innovative products that deliver on this goal.”

Through the Yahoo DSP integration, MarinOne Platform users gain access to Yahoo’s industry-leading suite of performance-driving programmatic tools, enhanced transparency and optimization, and direct connection to premium inventory sources.

To learn more about MarinOne and Yahoo, visit http:/www.marinsoftware.com/yahoo-dsp.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated’s MRIN mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world’s largest publishers. Marin…