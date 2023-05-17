Marinus Pharmaceuticals Further Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment … – Press Release

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MRNS, a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced the appointment of Sarah Noonberg, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.

“Sarah is an accomplished healthcare executive with extensive global clinical development and corporate strategy experience,” said Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Marinus. “With a track record of successfully advancing programs in various therapeutic areas using diverse modalities, a deep understanding of orphan diseases and over a decade of experience as a hospitalist physician, her unique perspective will be invaluable to our strategic decision-making as we shape our organization’s future and evaluate opportunities to expand our pipeline into other rare epilepsy disorders.”

Dr. Noonberg is a physician-scientist with a diverse background in translational science, clinical development, medical affairs and corporate governance. She has significant experience designing and leading rare disease programs from discovery to global regulatory approvals and commercialization. Dr. Noonberg currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer of Metagenomi, a privately held genomics company, where she is advancing its gene editing technology platform toward the clinic. She previously served as Chief Medical Officer of Maze Therapeutics, Nohla Therapeutics and Prothena Biosciences and prior to that, held clinical development executive leadership roles at BioMarin and at Medivation. Her industry experience is complemented by more than 10 years of experience treating patients as a hospitalist physician.

“Marinus has emerged as a leader in the development of innovative treatment options for patients with genetic epilepsies and seizure disorders. With a passion for innovation and improving clinical outcomes for patients with rare diseases, I look forward to working with the Marinus team to advance the company’s…