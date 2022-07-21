Mario Draghi, Italian Prime Minister, resigns as coalition collapses



Rome, Italy

CNN

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi submitted his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday, plunging the European Union’s third-largest economy into fresh political turmoil.

Draghi’s resignation comes after several key parties in his coalition – the powerful 5-Star movement, the largest party in the country’s coalition government, center-right Forza Italia and the far-right League – boycotted a confidence vote in the government Wednesday night.

Mattarella, who accepted the resignation, is scheduled to meet with the speakers of Parliament on Thursday afternoon, the presidential palace said in a statement. The next step is to call for a snap election.

Last week, Draghi first tendered his resignation after the 5-Star movement withdrew its support in a parliamentary confidence vote on a package designed to tackle Italy’s…