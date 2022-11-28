Marion Barter: The seek for a lacking mom surfaces claims of her lover’s ‘lifetime of deceit’



Brisbane, Australia

Marion Barter won plaudits for her warmth as an elementary school teacher, but in 1997 the 51-year-old mother-of-two became restless, quit her job, sold her house, and flew from Australia’s beach-lined Gold Coast to start a new life in Europe.

Her family never saw her again.

If Barter had vanished without a trace, Australian police may have taken her case more seriously, but when her daughter, Sally Leydon, reported her missing, she wasn’t added to the missing persons list, and later a police officer told her Barter wanted no contact with her family.

For Leydon, there were too many unanswered questions, and 25 years later she is still searching for answers. Did her mother leave of her own accord, and did she truly want to vanish?

For more than three years, journalists working with Leydon and a band of amateur…