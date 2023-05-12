Maris-Tech Receives Purchase Order for $410,000 from a Leading Israeli Defense C… – Press Release

This is a repeat purchase order, representing the continued and successful deployment of Maris-Tech offerings

Rehovot, Israel, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maris-Tech Ltd. MTEK (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a B2B provider of edge AI accelerated video solutions for edge platforms, announced that it had received a repeat purchase order for $410,000 of Neptune XMC from a leading Israeli provider of defense products and services.

Neptune XMC is a dual channel HD-SDI and Quad SD recording, streaming, and data acquisition platform, a key component for mission computers. The product is operational in various applications worldwide.

Maris-Tech expects to deliver the order during 2023.

“We are pleased with this repeat purchase order from a leading defense company, which we believe is a testimony to our continued expansion, the value of our products and the successful deployment of our unique technology in a wide range of applications,” said Israel Bar, CEO of Maris-Tech.

About Maris-Tech Ltd.

Maris-Tech is a B2B provider of video streaming and AI technology, founded by veterans of the Israel technology sector with extensive electrical engineering and imaging experience. Our products are designed to meet the growing demands of commercial and tactical applications, delivering high-performance, compact, low power and low latency solutions to companies worldwide, including leading electro-optical payload, RF datalink and unmanned platform manufacturers as well as defense, HLS, and communication companies. For more information, visit https://www.maris-tech.com .

