Marizanne Kapp on The Hundred & travelling the world taking part in cricket together with her spouse, Dane van Niekerk

Marizanne Kapp has more than 200 international caps to her name

Venue: The Oval, London Date: 23 August Time: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website from 14:50 BST

Highest score for South Africa women in a Test match, first woman to take a hat-trick for South Africa in a T20, player of the match awards in the 2021 finals of The Hundred and the Women’s Big Bash League: it’s an impressive list of accolades that all belong to talented all-rounder, Marizanne Kapp.

Fiery on the pitch, but composed and personable off it, the 32-year-old is one of the biggest characters in the female game. With 200 international wickets and 3,275 international runs to her name, she’s also one of the most skilful.

It’s not just cricket that the South African is skilled at though, and growing up Kapp represented her region, Eastern Province, in several sports.

“I have Provincial colours for netball, athletics, cross country and biathlon,” Kapp said.

“I did a bit of everything growing up…