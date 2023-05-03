Mark Nicholas: Cricket broadcaster and ex-Hampshire captain to succeed Stephen Fry as MCC president

Mark Nicholas (left) – pictured interviewing New Zealand’s Kane Williamson – has become a familiar face of cricket coverage on both terrestrial and satellite television

Broadcaster Mark Nicholas is to succeed Stephen Fry as the next president of the Marylebone Cricket Club.

Ex-Hampshire captain Nicholas, 65, will take over from actor Fry, who nominated him for the role, on 1 October.

Nicholas has presented cricket coverage for Sky Sports, Channel 4 and Channel 5 since retiring from the game in 1995.

“You only have to glance at the line of former presidents of MCC to understand exactly what this honour means and what a privilege it is,” Nicholas said.

“I first watched cricket at Lord’s from behind the boundary rope on the outfield. I’ll get a smarter seat for a while now but will always wish I was still out there playing.”

Based at Lord’s, which it owns, the MCC acts as custodian and arbiter of the laws and spirit of cricket.

Former batter Nicholas, who has been an MCC member since 1981…