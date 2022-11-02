Mark Wooden: England quick bowler indicators new cope with Durham to 2024

Mark Wood’s new deal runs to the end of the 2024 county season

England fast bowler Mark Wood has signed a new two-year deal with Durham.

He has played 76 games for the club in all formats but injuries prevented him making an appearance in the summer.

Wood is currently with England’s T20 World Cup squad in Australia and has been selected for the Test tour to Pakistan, which begins on 1 December.

“Whenever I get the chance to come back and play for the club it gives me great excitement,” said the 32-year-old, who made his Durham debut in 2011.

“Whether it is stepping on the field with Durham or England it is always a special moment to be back home, I’ll be looking forward to helping Durham win cricket matches in the near future, whenever I get the chance to put the shirt back on.”

Wood took 10 wickets in three Championship games early in the 2021 season, the last time he played for the club.

“It is great news that Woody has reconfirmed his commitment to Durham for a further two years,”…