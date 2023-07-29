Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera Celebrates Six Years as a Certified Gr… – Press Release

VERO BEACH, Fla, , July 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — For the sixth consecutive year, Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera celebrates their certification as a Great Place to Work® under the operational management of Watercrest Senior Living. Great Place to Work® certification is awarded by the Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights.

“Achieving the honor of Great Place to Work for six consecutive years is a direct reflection of our Watercrest associate’s feelings of respect and appreciation for their contributions to the organization and to the seniors that we serve,” says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. “By cultivating our team members God-given talents and recognizing their unique contributions, Watercrest continues to uphold our reputation as one of the nation’s premier senior living providers.”

Market Street Viera is an award-winning senior living community in Melbourne, Florida prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report for the past two years as a Best Memory Care Community. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that achieved the highest possible rating for Memory Care.

Prior to hiring at Market Street Memory Care, candidates complete a thorough behavioral based interview process to discover how their values align with the Watercrest mission and vision. Selected candidates proudly display their core value on their name badge, honoring a call to serve seniors. Great workplaces are defined by employees’ levels of trust, pride and camaraderie, but the best workplaces are characterized by factors such as executive team effectiveness, innovation experience, complexity, and financial sustainability, all which contribute to a great workplace for associates at every level within the organization.

“Being recognized as both a Great Place to Work and a two-time U.S. News & World Report Best Memory Care Community are achievements which…