Marlon Samuels: Ex-West Indies all-rounder responsible of breaching ICC’s anti-corruption code

Samuels (left) had a controversial career, serving a two-year suspension and being banned from bowling three times

Former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels has been found guilty of breaching the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption code.

Samuels was found to have broken rules in four areas relating to his participation in the 2019 Abu Dhabi-based T10 league.

An independent tribunal is yet to decide on an appropriate punishment.

The 42-year-old won the T20 World Cup twice with West Indies and was the team’s top scorer in both finals.

Samuels was found to have failed to disclose the receipt of a payment, gift or other benefit “that could bring the participant or sport of cricket into disrepute” and of disclosing hospitality worth more than $750.

He was also found guilty of failing to co-operate, and of obstructing or delaying the investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant, having been charged by cricket’s world governing body in 2021.

Samuels…