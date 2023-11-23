Marlon Samuels: Former West Indies batter banned for six years after anti-corruption breach

Marlon Samuels was part of the West Indies team which beat England in the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup

Former West Indies batter Marlon Samuels has been banned from all cricket for six years for breaching anti-corruption rules following an independent tribunal.

Samuels was found guilty by the International Cricket Council of breaking four rules during the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 league in August this year.

The 42-year-old retired from all professional cricket in November 2020.

He won the T20 World Cup twice top scoring for West Indies in both finals.

Samuels played 71 Tests, 207 one-day internationals and 67 T20s for West Indies between 2000 and December 2018.

Earlier this year he was found to have failed to disclose the receipt of a payment, gift or other benefit “that could bring the participant or sport of cricket into disrepute”, and of disclosing hospitality worth more than £600 (750 US Dollars).

He was also found guilty of failing to co-operate with, and of obstructing or delaying,…