Marnus Labuschagne: Australia batter indicators new two-year cope with Glamorgan

Batter Marnus Labuschagne played 11 games for Glamorgan in 2022 before Australia duty called

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has signed with Glamorgan for a further two seasons.

Labuschagne, 28, has risen to become the top-rated batter in the world during his time at the Welsh county.

The 28-year-old has played for Glamorgan in the 2019, 2021 and 2022 seasons.

But Labuschagne’s availability for 2023 will be limited by the Ashes series between England and Australia in June and July.

He originally signed for Glamorgan as a relatively little-known international player, but hit 1114 Championship runs in 2019 to earn a starring role in the Ashes series that summer.

In 2022 he scored 377 Championship runs in five games at an average of 41.9 and claimed 10 wickets, but had a lesser impact in six T20 Blast matches.

“It is fantastic news to have Marnus back,” said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace.

“He will have the Ashes series as well next summer so we will definitely have him at…