Marquis Introduces Its First Botanical-Inspired Flavor, Lemon Lavender, to Drive… – Press Release

Fast-Growing Caffeinated Beverage Brand Taps into Mindful Consumers’ Demand for Light, Fresh and Restorative Flavors with Sophisticated New Libation

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marquis , the Los Angeles-based innovative beverage brand helping people rethink how they drink caffeine with deliciously refreshing, lightly-caffeinated sparkling sips, today announced the debut of its first botanical-inspired flavor, Lemon Lavender . Addressing consumers’ demand for a luxurious, organic flavor profile that is light and crisp, Lemon Lavender joins the brand’s portfolio as part of its aggressive growth strategy to stay ahead of the curve in the beverage space by keeping consumers engaged with fresh additions. Following the launch of Pineapple Passion in early 2023, Marquis experienced 75% growth in total sales in Q1 of this year compared to the same time last year, sparking a new best-seller in its lineup. Now, Marquis introduces a posh botanical blend ahead of summer for those looking to mindfully enjoy a revitalizing, balanced caffeinated sip, with only a fraction of the amount of caffeine other beverages have.

With 2023 trend reports noting lavender as a popular flavor for those looking to food and beverage options as a form of self-care, the botanical’s delicate taste and calming qualities are a welcome addition to aid in supporting overall well-being, both mentally and physically1. This uptick in botanical interest amongst consumers alongside Marquis’ own brand fans inspired the latest launch, creating a whole new category for the brand that goes beyond its current fruit-forward lineup.

“We started experimenting with different combinations of botanical-inspired flavors in early 2022 because we knew consumers increasingly wanted to explore new profiles that evoke a sense of relaxation and opulence,” said Christopher Lai, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Marquis. “Everyone wants to feel rich and famous, so we created a light, lush beverage with…