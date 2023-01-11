Married Zimbabwe cricket coaches die three weeks aside

Sinikiwe Mpofu played in Zimbabwe’s women’s team’s first ever international match in 2006

Cricket in Zimbabwe is mourning the death of two married national team coaches who passed away within weeks of each other.

The couple are survived by two children.

37-year-old Sinikiwe Mpofu, assistant coach to the women’s national team, passed away “suddenly” on 7 January, being pronounced dead on arrival at a medical facility after collapsing at her home in Masvingo.

The former international, who was nicknamed “Sneeze”, was married to Zimbabwe’s men’s fielding coach, Shepherd Makunura, who died on 15 December after a long battle with illness, aged 46.

Mpofu was a talented all-rounder who was part of the history-making team that played the Lady Chevrons’ first-ever international in December 2006.

“Sinikiwe’s departure has left us shattered,” said national women’s team captain Mary-Anne Musonda.

“This is the least we expected just after burying her husband.

“There was always joy and laughter with her…