Marseille constructing collapse: As much as 10 individuals trapped below rubble in French metropolis



Paris

CNN

—



Between four and 10 people are believed to be trapped under rubble in the southern French port city of Marseille after a building collapsed early on Sunday, according to French authorities.

A “violent explosion” at around 12:30am local time is believed to be the cause of the collapse, according to Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan. Investigations are ongoing.

Eighty people have already been evacuated, rescuers told CNN affiliate BFMTV.

Efforts are being complicated by the dangerous situation on the ground with rubble having to be removed before the fire can be fully put out, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told BFM, during a visit to the scene.

Darmanin said rescuers are also concerned about firefighting water endangering the lives of any buried survivors.

Local residents…