Marseille v Lyon postponed after guests’ staff bus attacked on solution to match

A close-up of the Lyon team coach shows damage to some of the windows

Marseille’s Ligue 1 home match with Lyon was postponed after visiting boss Fabio Grosso was injured when his team’s bus was attacked on the way to the ground.

Images on social media showed a bloodied Grosso laid on a stretcher.

According to AFP, the Lyon coach was hit by rocks on its way to Stade Velodrome.

The game between bottom-of-the table Lyon and 10th-placed Marseille was due to kick off at 19:45 GMT on Sunday.

“These are completely unacceptable circumstances,” said Marseille club president Pablo Longoria.

“My first thought is for Fabio Grosso, someone I respect and have known for a long time. I went to see him as soon as I arrived at the stadium, I saw how he was.”

Following the attack a crisis meeting was called where it was decided the game should not go ahead.

“During the meeting following the incidents that occurred outside the Velodrome stadium on the route of its bus, Olympique Lyonnais made known its…