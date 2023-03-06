Marta Kostyuk: Ukrainian tennis participant snubs Russian opponent after profitable WTA event





CNN

—



Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands with her Russian opponent Varvara Gracheva after claiming victory in the final of the ATX Open in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

Kostyuk defeated Gracheva 6-3 7-5, collapsing to the court after converting match point, before refusing to shake hands with the Russian.

The 20-year-old, who is from Kyiv, said at January’s Australian Open that she would not shake hands with any Russian or Belarusian opponent with war raging in her country.

She refused to shake hands with Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the US Open in September last year. Belarus is being used as a key staging ground for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Kostyuk dedicated her maiden WTA singles title to her native country during the trophy presentation.

“Being in the position that I am in right now, it’s extremely special…