Martech platform Ortto celebrates record growth on the anniversary of its rebran… – Press Release

The unified customer data, analytics, and marketing automation platform Ortto, formerly Autopilot, continues to see double-digit monthly growth a year on from its rebrand. The martech company now has more than 3,000 customers globally and was recognized in 49 categories in G2’s biannual report.

SYDNEY, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ortto, which started as Autopilot Journeys in 2015, rebranded in early 2022 following the launch of a revolutionary new platform that allows marketers to effortlessly connect previously siloed data sources to get a complete view of their customers. Marketers can analyze and operationalize this data without the need for specialized support, enabling them to deliver personalized customer journeys at scale, increasing the impact of their campaigns with powerful event-based triggers and AI-content optimization. In the year since the rebrand, Ortto’s users have built some 5,000 journeys and sent more than 210 million emails to their customers, contributing to the company’s sustained 16% month-on-month growth.

The powerful platform received the ‘High Performer’ badge in 11 categories in the G2 Winter 2023 reports, including marketing automation and marketing platform, across multiple regions (APAC, ANZ, Europe , UK, etc.)

, UK, etc.) Ortto was also awarded the ‘Best estimated ROI’ badge and the ‘Easiest to use’ badge in the customer journey mapping categories, as well as the ‘Users Love Us’ badge.

The platform was also ranked number one for data personalization by SoftwareReviews.

Customer, Mica Shtewi, Tech Manager at Pattern, comments:

“When you’re moving into a world we’re moving into, you have so many data sources that you’re trying to bring together and various communications to get clients moving through the sales process. We needed something flexible that works and had a robust integration with Salesforce, and with Ortto we can target people the way we want to target them.”

Michael Sharkey, CEO and co-founder of Ortto, comments:

“Everyone recognizes…