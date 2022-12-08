Mary Ngugi: How a ‘traumatic’ dying impressed distance runner to vary girls’s sport in Kenya





In the darkest moments of her toughest training sessions, professional marathon runner Mary Ngugi likes to lean on her trackside audience for motivation.

That’s not necessarily her coach – nor her training partners – but a much younger group of runners who have started frequenting Ngugi’s athletics track in the Kenyan town of Nyahururu.

After launching Nala Track Club several weeks ago, which she believes is the first all-girls athletics club in Kenya, Ngugi has found added fuel for her own training.

“[When] these girls are looking up at me, there’s no way I’m going to give up,” she tells CNN Sport. “It changes my outlook – I’m not just doing this for myself. I’m doing it for those girls looking at me.”

According to Ngugi, most of the girls recruited for Nala Track Club are juniors, still at primary school or high school but…