Masdar Inaugurates 200MW Baynouna Solar Park, the Largest of Its Kind in Jordan – Press Release

The Baynouna Solar Park produces over 560 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy annually – enough to power 160,000 homes

Project helping Jordan to achieve objective of meeting 50 percent of electricity needs from renewables by 2030

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber , Chairman of Masdar and COP28 President-Designate, hails role project is playing in keeping 1.5 degrees warming target in sight and in providing jobs and economic opportunities for Kingdom

COP28 UAE will focus on moving from goals to implementation, with a clear focus on demonstrable action, mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage, and finance

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Baynouna Solar Energy Company (BSCE), a joint venture between the UAE’s world-leading renewable energy company, Masdar, and Finnish investment and asset management group Taaleri, has announced the formal inauguration of the 200-megawatt (MW) Baynouna Solar Park – the largest clean energy project in Jordan.

The inauguration was held in the presence of His Excellency Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan, and was attended by HE Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28 President-Designate, and Chairman of Masdar; HE Dr Saleh Al Kharabsheh, Jordan’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources; and HE Sheikh Khalifa Bin Mohammed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Jordan. The ceremony was also attended by other high-level officials from the government of Jordan and senior executives from Masdar.

HE Al Jaber, said, “In partnership with the Jordanian government, the Baynouna Solar Park will contribute to Jordan’s climate targets, provide access to clean energy, create jobs and ensure economic growth. Along with our other project here – the Tafila Wind Farm – Masdar is already helping Jordan to produce 29 percent of its electricity from renewable sources and will support its goal of increasing that to 50 percent by the end of the decade. Ambitious, transformative partnerships like these…